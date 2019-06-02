AUSTIN, Texas — Back-to-back recruiting classes ranked in the top 10 nationally have been inked by Texas Head Coach Tom Herman and his coaching staff.

"It's truly built on relationships," said Herman during his National Signing Day press conference. "When they (a recruit) commit to the University of Texas, it's a decision that they are not 99.9 percent sure, but for the most part 100 percent sure with."

Twenty-four signees make up a class ranked by Rivals.com as the nation's fourth best class in front of Texas A&M and Oklahoma, which were ranked fifth and sixth respectively.

UT's lone five-star recruit signed was offensive lineman Javonne Sheperd. A 6-foot 6-inch, 320-pound mammoth of a young man from North Forest High School in Houston.

"He's got a size-to-athleticism ratio that we probably don't have on our roster right now," said Herman.

The most discussed recruit outside of the dozen signees from the state of Texas is Bru McCoy, a highly touted, next-level talent from California. McCoy originally was a December of 2018 signee and early enrollee with the University of Southern California. McCoy was on campus as long as Kliff Kingsbury was on the USC staff, a few weeks.

When Kingsbury accepted the offer to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach in the NFL, McCoy had second thoughts and transferred to Texas.

Herman wasn't able to confirm a specific date when McCoy will be eligible but mentioned he's hopeful for the 2019 season.

"He's obviously a very convicted kid to be able to do what he did in spite of all the reasons for him not to," said Herman about McCoy. "He showed me a lot of fortitude."

On the field, Herman said McCoy is a mismatch for defenses, a 6-foot 3-inch, 205-pound athlete.

"To have that kind of size and body control ... there's a lot of big receivers, but there's few to have the body control and the ball skills that Bru has," said Herman.

McCoy is one of four signees from the state of California.

Only half of this national top five class is from Texas. Herman acknowledged he'd prefer a class with only Texas-grown talents.

"If we can sign 25 kids from the state of Texas that we believe can help us win a national championship, that is nirvana," said Herman. "Our job is to field, bring in national-championship-quality players. It's not just our job to find the next best guy in Texas, but go find the next guy on your list that you think can help you win a national championship."

This class by position looks like this:

Four defensive backs

One running back

Four linebackers

Three offensive lineman

One quarterback

Four defensive lineman

Three wide receivers

Two tight ends

Two athletes

According to Rivals.com, 15 of UT's signees were four-star-rated talents.

Herman did mention they may search the graduate transfer market for an offensive lineman. Not due to lack of offensive lineman talent currently on the roster, rather there is an abundance of youth at that position.

Notable about quarterback Shane Buechele, the senior-to-be with two years of eligibility remaining, he entered the NCAA's transfer portal back in January.

Buechele plans on graduating from UT in May.

"He didn't feel right being around this team knowing what his intentions were going to be in May," said Herman. "He's still on scholarship here, he's still training. He's got access to all of our academic facilities. We check on him weekly to see how he's doing academically and to see if he needs anything."

Herman did praise quarterback Casey Thompson for making the decision to remain a Longhorn after entering the transfer portal.

Spring practice begins March 11 for the Longhorns.