ARLINGTON, Texas — The two most popular guys of Big 12 Media Day Two were Tom Herman and Sam Ehlinger. The second two were Terry Bradshaw and Baker Mayfield.

Every Longhorn was asked about comments Bradshaw made at his alma mater, Louisiana Tech, whom Texas will open up their season against on August 31.

"One year, they signed three 5A quarterbacks," said Bradshaw. "Two are now gone and the one that's playing [Ehlinger], he ain't that good."

When asked about the comments, Ehlinger said, "Didn't have much of a reaction at all – kind of in one ear, out the other. I'm not really focused on that right now."

Mayfield also had something to say about the Texas quarterback when he went on a radio show.

"He doesn't like me and I hope he knows I don't like him either," the Browns quarterback said.

Tom Herman doesn't deny hearing the negative remarks, but simply puts it that they are "irrelevant."

Other players try and tune out the noise as well.

"We could land on the moon and people would still hate Texas," said defensive lineman Malcolm Roach.

"Once you get to the top, man, everyone wants to say something; everyone's entitled to their own opinion – some good, some bad," said safety Collin Johnson.

The Longhorns open up their season against Bradshaw's alma mater on August 31 and play Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on October 12.

