AUSTIN, Texas — A week and a half after making changes to his coaching staff, Texas head coach Tom Herman addressed a plan of attack going forward for hiring a new offensive and defensive coordinator.

For both, Herman said there is no precise timeline.

"When it happens, it happens," he said.

He did impart, however, that he hopes to find an offensive coordinator that can assume play-calling duties, a role that Herman has taken upon himself during his time at Texas.

As for the defensive coordinator that will eventually be replacing Todd Orlando, Herman said he's not attached to any scheme in particular, but would like to "highlight our defensive lineman a little more," according to Brian Davis of the Austin-American Statesman.

As for the reaction from his players when learning about the coaching changes, Herman said a few felt as if they had let Orlando down.

"At the same time, there was a lot of positivity, a lot of excitement about what the future can hold," he said. "They all know, especially on the defensive side of the ball, that the level of play consistently was not to the standard of the University of Texas and it needs to improve. They were very appreciative of myself and our administration for addressing that fact, making sure that we play better and produce at a much higher level on that side of the ball.”

Herman also downplayed whether or not it's a difficult topic to breach with recruits.

"Really it’s a much simpler discussion with recruits than I think people realize," he said. "Assistant coaches want to be coordinators and coordinators want to be head coaches. To think that you’re going to play for the same position coach and/or coordinator for your entire career, that’s pretty rare. The trust has to be in myself, the leader of the organization, the strength staff and really all of the other reasons you commit to a place like the University of Texas.”

