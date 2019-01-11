AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video highlights Bowie HS as the band of the week on Oct. 25.
The Bands of Bowie Facebook page posted a picture of actor Tom Hardy wearing a "Bowie Band" sweatshirt and holding a sign showing his support for the band.
The sign reads: "You have worked so incredibly hard... Go crush it James Bowie Outdoor Performing Ensemble. Now is not the time to give up! Go give it all you got at B.O.A. San Antonio."
Bands of America San Antonio is a Super Regional marching band competition going on from Nov. 1 to 2. The James Bowie Outdoor Performing Ensemble (OPE) is set to perform at 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the competition.
This isn't the first time the James Bowie High School band has received celebrity endorsement. Last year, "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds also showed his support for the band in a Facebook video.
In the video, Reynolds referred to the band as his "favorite OPE band in the world."
