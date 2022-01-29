Will he or won't he? Conflicting reports regarding Tom Brady's retirement

ESPN stands by its initial report that Brady has called it a career, but the Buccaneers say Brady has told them he is still undecided.

TAMPA, Fla. — *The above video was originally published Jan. 24

If you thought the Jaguars' coaching search was messy: look no further than their neighbors three-hours down the road for another, public relations nightmare.

After an initial report by CBS Sports Friday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday afternoon that future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Tom Brady will call it a career after 22 seasons, the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots in addition to last year's title with Tampa. NFL Network then confirmed the report.

However, several local, Tampa outlets and Bally Sports nationally then reported that Brady was in fact "undecided" on retirement, and he had told the Buccaneers as such. Schefter is standing by his earlier report, despite ESPN Tampa beat reporter Jenna Laine being among those to speak with head coach Bruce Arians, who said: “[Brady] hasn’t [made a decision]. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.”

Schefter also released a statement from Brady's representation, which said in part, "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy." Brady has yet to make a public statement himself. However, his father, Tom Brady Sr., told KRON News in San Francisco that his son is not retiring. That report was later confirmed by NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

Originally a sixth-round pick of New England in the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady went onto become a five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time regular season MVP (with another potentially coming this winter), six All-Pro selections, and 15 Pro Bowl selections. He holds the NFL's records for: most career quarterback wins (243), most career passing attempts (11,317), most career passing completions (7,623), most career passing touchdowns (624), and most career passing yards (84,520), among others.