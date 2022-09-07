Westlake's TJ Shanahan commits to Texas A&M

Last season, Shanahan helped lead Westlake to their third consecutive state title.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AUSTIN, Texas — Westlake offensive guard TJ Shanahan announced his commitment on Wednesday. He’s headed to College Station after the season.

According to 247 Sports, the four-star recruit is ranked as the second-best offensive lineman in the state.

Shanahan is the 11th commitment for the 2023 Texas A&M class. He joins three other offensive linemen, including Colton Thomasson, Chase Bisontis and Naquil Betrand.

The Aggies have had two commitments in as many days, with defensive back Bravion Rogers revealing his commitment on Tuesday.

Last season, Shanahan – who stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, and 300 pounds – helped lead Westlake to their third consecutive state title.

The anchor on Westlake's offensive line is headed to college station https://t.co/9HJ5cPbZID — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) September 7, 2022

The rising junior has had multiple offers and recruitments and visited Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF and other programs over the past year.