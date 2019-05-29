AUSTIN, Texas — The first inning was one to remember for Thorndale.

The Lady Bulldogs made a statement quickly against Windthorst plating eight runs in Thorndale's first inning of the program's first appearance in the UIL State Softball Tournament.

Windthorst stopped the damage after the first inning, but it was too much of a deficit to overcome. Thorndale plated the game's 10th run in the home half of the fifth inning to end the game – a run-ruled 2A state semifinal.

Thorndale improved to 33-5 overall on the season. The Lady Bulldogs will meet Crawford in the 2A state championship game on Thursday.

First pitch is tentatively set for 3:00 p.m. at McCombs Field on the UT campus.

