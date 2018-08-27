AUSTIN — Texas Head Coach Tom Herman addressed the media in the first weekly press conference of the season Monday afternoon at Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium.

"It's good to be back. This is an exciting time. I haven't had this much fun in a training camp in a long time," said Herman. "We have come together, closer and closer each day. I don't think I've been around a closer group of guys. Really excited to watch them play."

Texas opens on the road against Maryland, Saturday at 11 a.m. at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. But starting the season with a road game isn't ideal for coach Herman.

"It is what it is. I'm not complaining certainly," said Herman.

It's been an interesting pre-season with the Texas head coach linked to the Ohio State scandal, but Herman said it has had no impact on the players.

"We've had zero off the field distraction, so I'm not sure what you're referring to," said Herman.

Then there's Maryland, who will be without its head coach DJ Durkin. He was placed on administrative leave following an investigation into a toxic culture after Jordan McNair collapsed during practice. McNair later passed away.

"This is a team in Maryland that they don't think they can beat you. They know they can beat you because they have. A lot of guys on that team that know they can beat Texas. They've got really good players -- a lot of team speed and physicality on defense. To assume just because they've had issues in their program, they're not going to show up. They're going to show up."

Maryland upset Texas in the season opener last year. Shane Buechele was the starter but Sam Ehlinger gets the starting job this year.

"I feel extremely good about our quarterback position. Sam has embraced being the starting quarterback," Herman said.

Buechele is still on the team and Herman knows he could be needed.

"Shane Buechele, what a team guy. He loves this team very much. The odds are very high that his number is going to be called, and he's going to be ready if his number is called."

