AUSTIN — There are few things that compare to high school football in a Texas stadium. What amplifies the excitement, even more, is playoff season -- which gets into full gear Friday night.

LBJ (8-2, 6-1) vs. Cedar Park (7-3, 5-1)

Cedar Park has been here before. This is a team that is consistently playing in December and will have a tough time getting there right off the bat because of an LBJ team that has the talent and quickness on both offense and defense to make this a potentially great opening round matchup.

Manor (4-6, 3-3) vs. Dripping Springs (8-2, 6-1)

Manor is one of the teams with a below .500 record that found a way to sneak into the playoffs. This team will be going on the road to face a Dripping Springs team that has claimed at least a share of the district title for three straight seasons.

Vandegrift (10-0, 8-0) vs. Tomball Memorial (8-2, 6-2)

Tomball Memorial will be looking to bounce back from its 35-14 loss to Cypress Ranch, facing off against an undefeated Vandegrift team. Keep an eye on Vandergrift linebacker and Army-commit Spencer Jones -- who had 13 tackles in his team's win during the last week of the regular season. The Vipers finished with their first undefeated regular season in school history.

Glenn (6-4, 5-2) vs. Medina Valley (7-3, 5-2)

The Glenn Grizzlies made quite a statement this football season as a first-year program in the Leander School District that turned out to be the first Austin-area program to make it to the postseason and win the district title in its debut season.

Westlake (9-1, 8-0) vs. Clemens (6-4, 4-3)

Westlake has made the playoffs for 31 years in a row, which is the second longest streak in Texas. This is a team that people expected to be here before the season even started and will have a chance to make a legitimate run.

Lake Travis (9-1, 7-1) vs. Smithson Valley (5-4, 5-2)

The Lake Travis Cavaliers have to start their potential playoff run against the Smithson Valley Rangers, a team that finished the season outscoring their final two opponents 78-17. Lake Travis quarterback Hudson Carr has racked up more than 2000 passing yards and more than 30 touchdowns this year. He's a University of Texas commit that has gotten better each week and could give this team a legitimate chance at winning a state title.=

