Here's the schedule for the last week of the regular season of high school football in the Austin area.

Thursday

Georgetown at Connally

Dripping Springs at Crockett

Friday

Akins at Lehman

Anderson at Lake Travis

Bowie at Westlake

Hays at Del Valle

McNeil at Hendrickson

Round Rock at Vista Ridge

Vandegrift at Stony Point

Westwood at Cedar Ridge

Cedar Creek at Marble Falls

Lockhart at Uvalde

Elgin at East View

NB Canyon at San Marcos

Glenn at Bastrop

Weiss at Brenham

Lanier at Reagan Nelson

LBJ at Seguin

McCallum at Travis Burger

Cedar Park at Manor

Hutto at Rouse

Canyon Lake at Liberty Hill

Fredericksburg at Lampasas

Taylor at Burnet

Cuero at Wimberley

Llano at Eastside House

Giddings at LaGrange

Caldwell at Smithville

Boerne at Gonzales

Hamilton at Florence

Hallettsville at Luling

Johnson City at Blanco

Rockdale at Academy

Manor New Tech at Jarrell

Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe

Marlin at Thorndale

Louise at Flatonia

Sabinal at Mason

Chilton at Granger

Iola at Bartlett

Brazos at Shiner

Ganado at Schulenburg

MF Faith at RR Christian

Hill Country at RR Concordia

SACS at Brentwood

Vanguard at Veritas ​​​​​​​

