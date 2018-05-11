Here's the schedule for the last week of the regular season of high school football in the Austin area.
Thursday
- Georgetown at Connally
- Dripping Springs at Crockett
Friday
- Akins at Lehman
- Anderson at Lake Travis
- Bowie at Westlake
- Hays at Del Valle
- McNeil at Hendrickson
- Round Rock at Vista Ridge
- Vandegrift at Stony Point
- Westwood at Cedar Ridge
- Cedar Creek at Marble Falls
- Lockhart at Uvalde
- Elgin at East View
- NB Canyon at San Marcos
- Glenn at Bastrop
- Weiss at Brenham
- Lanier at Reagan Nelson
- LBJ at Seguin
- McCallum at Travis Burger
- Cedar Park at Manor
- Georgetown at Connally
- Hutto at Rouse
- Canyon Lake at Liberty Hill
- Fredericksburg at Lampasas
- Taylor at Burnet
- Cuero at Wimberley
- Llano at Eastside House
- Giddings at LaGrange
- Caldwell at Smithville
- Boerne at Gonzales
- Hamilton at Florence
- Hallettsville at Luling
- Johnson City at Blanco
- Rockdale at Academy
- Manor New Tech at Jarrell
- Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
- Marlin at Thorndale
- Louise at Flatonia
- Sabinal at Mason
- Chilton at Granger
- Iola at Bartlett
- Brazos at Shiner
- Ganado at Schulenburg
- MF Faith at RR Christian
- Hill Country at RR Concordia
- SACS at Brentwood
- Vanguard at Veritas
© 2018 KVUE-TV