Here's the schedule for the last week of the regular season of high school football in the Austin area.

Thursday

  • Georgetown at Connally
  • Dripping Springs at Crockett

Friday

  • Akins at Lehman
  • Anderson at Lake Travis
  • Bowie at Westlake
  • Hays at Del Valle
  • McNeil at Hendrickson
  • Round Rock at Vista Ridge
  • Vandegrift at Stony Point
  • Westwood at Cedar Ridge
  • Cedar Creek at Marble Falls
  • Lockhart at Uvalde
  • Elgin at East View
  • NB Canyon at San Marcos
  • Glenn at Bastrop
  • Weiss at Brenham
  • Lanier at Reagan Nelson
  • LBJ at Seguin
  • McCallum at Travis Burger
  • Cedar Park at Manor
  • Georgetown at Connally
  • Hutto at Rouse
  • Canyon Lake at Liberty Hill
  • Fredericksburg at Lampasas
  • Taylor at Burnet
  • Cuero at Wimberley
  • Llano at Eastside House
  • Giddings at LaGrange
  • Caldwell at Smithville
  • Boerne at Gonzales
  • Hamilton at Florence
  • Hallettsville at Luling
  • Johnson City at Blanco
  • Rockdale at Academy
  • Manor New Tech at Jarrell
  • Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
  • Marlin at Thorndale
  • Louise at Flatonia
  • Sabinal at Mason
  • Chilton at Granger
  • Iola at Bartlett
  • Brazos at Shiner
  • Ganado at Schulenburg
  • MF Faith at RR Christian
  • Hill Country at RR Concordia
  • SACS at Brentwood
  • Vanguard at Veritas

