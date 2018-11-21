MANOR, Texas — The Manor Mustangs football players spent Thanksgiving Eve in the weight room.

"Throughout my career that's been our mantra, work hard and it will pay off," said Manor Head Coach Jimmie Mitchell.

The fruits of that hard work are paying off for Mitchell's Mustangs.

The team shocked their opponent in their opening round playoff game at Dripping Springs. Manor was not expected to win due to the Mustangs, a four seed facing a number one seed and district champion Dripping Springs. Manor won, 43-40.

"We have a lot of fight. We came into the playoffs and people didn't think we could play four quarters," said Manor Defensive End Tre'jon Lewis.

But they did. And Manor is doing so with a member of Manor's royal football family, the Jacksons.

Specifically, Quarterback Nate Jackson.

"He works hard on an off the field, he's just a brother to me," said Manor Running Back Tahj Brooks.

Nate Jackson is the nephew of both Sadd Jackson and the late Coach Jack (Andrew) Jackson, both former Manor Mustangs.

"They always told me to do the right thing and do it for the team and not be selfish," said Nate.

This is his first football season without his beloved uncle, Andrew, who passed away earlier this year. Nate dedicated that win over Dripping Springs to him.

"After the game, I got really emotional. I felt like he was there with me when I looked up in the stands and saw my dad and my uncle, Sadd. I remember things he told me, move the chains," said Nate.

He moved the chains often for Manor against Dripping Springs, so the Mustangs could play in a Thanksgiving weekend playoff game.

Nate said football has always been a tradition for the Jackson family. His fondest Thanksgiving memory shared with his late uncle:

"When I was young we would throw the football around together," he remembered.

Nate will toss the ball around to his fellow Mustangs in honor of his late uncle Friday night against Richmond Foster in Manor's area round playoff game.

That game will take place at Prairie View A&M University. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

