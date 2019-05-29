GEORGETOWN, Texas — During Tuesday afternoon's practice, Georgetown High School's head baseball coach, Adam Foster, was discussing plans for this week's regional final series against Magnolia West High School.

Shawn Clynch

"Two more weeks, sacrifice for two more weeks," Foster told his team in the dugout.

Two weeks of success would result in a state championship for these Georgetown Eagles.

"I love everything about this team," said Georgetown Eagles' second baseman, Zachary Whittenton. "Everyone is for each other; there's not one guy going in one direction. We are striving for one goal."

Shawn Clynch

Foster stated the ultimate goal for this team is to be the last team standing, "which is the Dell [Dell Diamond in Round Rock, site of the 5A State Tournament], winning a state championship," said Whittenton.

It's been four seasons since Foster's Eagles last played for a state title at the Dell Diamond.

Georgetown finished state runners-up that season, losing to Prosper.

But reaching the Dell Diamond and playing for championships isn't just cheap talk; it's part of the Eagles' culture -- a culture the Eagles are reminded of every day by #FTC, for the culture, a hashtag on each of the Eagles' practice jerseys.

"We're always doing it for each other," said Whittenton.

Baseball America's recent high school baseball poll ranked Georgetown as the fourth best high school baseball program in the country.

I asked Foster if that meant anything to him.

"Absolutely nothing," Foster replied. "Nothing at all."

I showed Georgetown Eagles' infielder the same poll and asked him the same question.

"How about the boys in blue?" Posey asked. Georgetown's primary color is blue. "It's exciting, but our main goal is Dell Diamond."

That's more than attainable.

Georgetown has two top guns in pitchers, Grant Wood and Jack Brinley. These two have only allowed 11 runs combined, all season. That is part of the Eagles' culture.

Another example of FTC occurred last weekend during their regional semifinal series.

"Last week when Santa Fe beat us to end our streak, there was a partial dog pile. It was only game one," said Foster. "Our guys were like, we'll see you tomorrow."

The Eagles will see Magnolia West in a series beginning on Thursday. The winner earns the right to play at Dell Diamond.

Each game of this state quarterfinal playoff series will take place at Texas A&M University's Blue Bell Park.