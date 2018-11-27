ARLINGTON, Texas — If you were hoping to buy last-minute tickets to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington on Saturday, you're out of luck -- unless you want to stand.

The Big 12 Conference 🎟 SOLD OUT 🎟 We have just reached a ticket sell out for the #Big12Championship this weekend. Limited standing room still available. pic.twitter.com/5nLFI54kKh — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 27, 2018 ">tweeted Tuesday that they are completely sold out of seated tickets, but there is limited standing room still available.

The Texas Longhorns will play the Oklahoma Sooners for a second time this season at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1.

Oklahoma beat West Virginia, 59-56 in Morgantown, to get their spot in the title game. And Texas solidified it's spot Friday afternoon with a 24-17 win over Kansas.

This will be the first time the Longhorns will play in a Big 12 championship game since 2009.

