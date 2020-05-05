AUSTIN, Texas — It's about more than backhands and putts with the guys at TGA sports. It's also about integers, multiples and physics.

TGA Sports is a national company with franchises all across the nation. The goal of the company and its branches is to build athletic competence, academic success, and self-confidence, all while teaching kids as young as pre-K the ins-and-outs of sports.

"Perspective is a really important part of what we do," said Casey Kreis, the Territory Director/Owner of TGA in Austin. "[We teach] basic things such as math. A lot of our kids are learning faster in school because they learn integers at such a young age because they're adding positive and negative numbers with us in golf – hopefully they're adding more negative numbers than positive numbers."

As the kids grow, so do the lessons.

"Once the kids get to be third, fourth, fifth grade, we really can get into the S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) side of what we do with our programs, as far as 'why the golf ball goes forward by hitting it down and it spins back," said Kreis.

On top of the obvious academic and athletic benefits, a third layer to the TGA Sports program is using life lessons to help build leadership skills, and work on children's emotional health.

"You can see a kid's attitude change, you can see their confidence boost, and it just continues to go up and up," said Kreis.

TGA Sports spent weeks providing virtual lessons for kids, to limit exposure to COVID-19. To see those virtual lessons, click here, and to learn more about TSA Sports, visit them at playtga.com.

