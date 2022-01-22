Texas women's basketball earns sixth road win, rolls past TCU 68-47

The Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren combined to score 27 points and distribute nine assists as No. 15 Texas continued its season-long road success.

The team cruised past in-state Big 12 Conference rival TCU 68-47.

Coming off a statement win at No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48 on Wednesday, the Longhorns are now 6-1 on the road with four wins coming against ranked teams.

"First, I'm just really, I'm proud of how hard we played defensively," Texas Women's Head Basketball Coach Vic Shaefer said. "I thought we were, I thought our kids played really hard. It was a special second quarter. The last five minutes of the third quarter were really good. Offensively, I think we're still a work in progress. We didn't' finish up the game right."

Texas has now won four straight and nine of its last 11 meetings with the Horned Frogs and hold a 47-4 advantage all-time in the series.