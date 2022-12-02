Texas women's basketball defeats No. 12 Sooners 78-63

No. 16 Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the Longhorns defeated the 12th-ranked Sooners 78-63.

AUSTIN, Texas — Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points, No. 16 Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the Longhorns defeated the 12th-ranked Sooners 78-63.

Texas rolled through the first six minutes of the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma 17-4 to build a 54-42 lead.

Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12), which has won two in a row after losing the previous three.

Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points and Shay Holle added 10 for the Longhorns.

Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams scored 16 for Oklahoma and Taylor Robertson added 13.

