AUSTIN — There was a day in the past when rivals like Texas and Oklahoma engaged in a war of words leading up to their battle.

Even former Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer expressed himself by wearing a crimson hat with a “Beat Texas” logo back in 2014. However, trash talking is not quite the same nowadays.

Since multiple social media platforms are at the tip of fingertips and coaches are concerned about disrespecting opponents, the good old fashion true expressions of dislike for a rival doesn’t exist anymore.

Even Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has noticed.

“I feel like there’s a lot of things these days you can’t do that you could do in the past,” said Ehlinger.

This is true, but, Ehlinger's Oklahoma counterpart tossed some shade in a respectful manner on Monday. When Kyler Murray was asked if he respects Ehlinger’s game, he said with a smile, “I have no comment on that.”

After that response hit the Twitterverse, Ehlinger tweeted the following:

Ok. Cool

Hook Em! 🤘🏻 — Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger3) November 26, 2018

Ehlinger said with a smile, “I was tweeting to myself and I like the phrase,” when asked about his tweet.

All of this modern day respectful trash talk stems from what occurred in Dallas back in October. After Texas beat OU at the Cotton Bowl, Murray and Ehlinger experienced some postgame handshake drama.

Both Murray and Ehlinger both downplayed the exchange.

But, Ehlinger did comment on Tuesday when asked about Murray’s no comment.

“I definitely respect his game,” Ehlinger said.

Oh, but it gets even better on the Austin side of things.

Texas senior defensive end Charles Omenihu had his own colorful take on Murray’s “no comment” about Ehlinger.

Kyler Murray, on the postgame handshake drama with Sam Ehlinger back in October: "If we would've won the game, I wouldn’t have run up to him in that moment.” Murray was then asked how much he respected Ehlinger’s game. Murray: “I have no comment on that." — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 26, 2018

“I guess ol’ boy doesn’t like losing,” said Omenihu. “It doesn’t surprise me if you know him. It’s funny. I may go watch it again after this.”

Omenihu also summed up the environment he expects at AT&T Stadium Saturday morning.

“It’s gonna be lit,” said Omenihu.

You can watch the Sooners face the Longhorns at the Big 12 Championship on KVUE Saturday. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m.

