AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorn baseball team will play in the 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

The 20th annual tournament will be a matchup of SEC and Big 12 teams in a total of nine games from Feb. 28 through March 1.

Here's a look at the teams who will be playing:

LSU

Arkansas

Missouri

Texas

Oklahoma

Baylor

This will be the first time the Longhorns will play in the tournament since 2014. Texas will face LSU, Arkansas and Missouri over the course of the tournament.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 28

Missouri vs. Baylor at 11:00 a.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 p.m.

Texas vs. LSU at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Oklahoma vs. Missouri at 11:00 a.m.

LSU vs. Baylor at 3:00 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Texas at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Oklahoma vs. LSU at 11:00 a.m.

Missouri vs. Texas at 3:00 p.m.

Baylor vs. Arkansas at 7:00 p.m.

For more information about this event, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin police searching for 13-year-old girl

College student disappears not long after ordering Lyft ride

Could Ford help ease Austin's traffic problems?