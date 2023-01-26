Texas men's tennis team visits Dell Children's Hospital

6th-ranked Longhorns bring smiles and "hope" to pediatric heart patients

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the University of Texas at Austin's men's tennis team opted to take a break from the tennis courts in favor of visiting some of the youngest patients at Dell Children's Hospital.

"I just think coming here puts things into perspective for us," says UT Tennis Player Chih Chi Huang.

Players from the UT men's tennis team had the opportunity to meet children that are battling heart conditions in their first few months of life.

"I got to see [patients named] Elias and Royce," said Tennis Player Cleeve Harper.

"[Royce] is four months old, he's looking out on the world and probably doesn't know what's going on, but he's definitely fighting through it," said Tennis Player Lucas Brown. "They're all doing their best."

This event was hosted by one of the leading pediatric heart surgeons in the world and by former UT tennis player ('77-'78), Dr. Chuck Fraser.

"To see these UT athletes come, is so exciting" says Fraser. "It just give [the patients] another realm of hope."

"We don't consider ourselves these heroes or these crazy people just because we play tennis" says Brown. "Honestly, they're the heroes."

"They're young, so they're not able to talk with us" says Harper. "But I think just our presence, I'm hoping, will help them fight through."

