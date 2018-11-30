LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has hired Matt Wells as its new head football coach.

Wells led Utah State to a 10-2 record in 2018. He will be introduced in Lubbock on Saturday.

It's official!



Please join us in welcoming our new head coach, Matt Wells!



🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/eZpw0fCEwC — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 30, 2018

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced the hiring Thursday evening saying, "We have a great future in store under Coach Wells, and I firmly believe he is the right coach to take us to an elite level. We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wells and his family to Lubbock."

Wells will replace Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired after going 5-7 this season.

RELATED:

Kliff Kingsbury out as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders

Report: Trojans to name former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury new offensive coordinator

Texas Tech is scheduled to play Texas in Austin the day after Thanksgiving in 2019.

© 2018 KVUE-TV