Texas State University athletic director to step down in August

Larry Teis will be leaving to take the position of special assistant to the president for athletics for one year.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University athletic director Larry Teis will step down from his position on Aug. 31 to take a new role as special assistant to the president for athletics for one year.

Don Coryell, executive senior associate athletics director for external operations, will assume the role of interim director of athletics beginning Sept. 1.

University President Dr. Denise Trauth said Teis joined Texas State in 1999 as associate director of athletics for external operations, and in 2004, he was promoted to director of athletics.

"Under his leadership, the Department of Athletics has made significant progress," Trauth said. "We transitioned from FCS in the Southland Conference to FBS in the Western Athletic Conference and then to the Sun Belt Conference. I appreciate Larry for his leadership and loyalty to Texas State, and I appreciate his willingness to play a significant role in the department during this time of transition."

“Dr. Trauth and I began discussing my health situation last year and decided when Texas State resumes normal operations after COVID-19, it will be the perfect time for a change,” Teis said. “I have been dealing with a worsening back problem, and it will be difficult for me to travel to conferences and NCAA meetings, attend athletics contests on the road and to be present at all university and athletic functions. Because I love this university and the Department of Athletics, I want what is best for the program, and it is time to make a leadership change."

Coryell joined the university in 2004 and is responsible for the Department of Athletics' marketing and promotional campaigns, ticket sales and operations, suite accounts, facilities and game operations, university licensing, corporate partnerships and community relations.

The university said he oversees men’s basketball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s cross country, soccer, Strutters, cheerleaders, ESPN productions, football scheduling and the “T” Association – Texas State’s athletics alumni organization. Previously, Coryell oversaw men’s and women’s golf.

"I am truly humbled," Coryell said. "I am fortunate to be surrounded by great people who do great work, and I will work tirelessly to support them. Athletics has always been my passion. As a former intercollegiate basketball player, I understand the challenges and sacrifices required of our student-athletes. My primary focus will be to serve them – to help them be successful, while also elevating our athletics program."