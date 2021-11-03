Texas State announces Terrence Johnson as men's basketball coach; named Sun Belt Coach of the Year

Johnson helped lead the Bobcats to a Sun Belt regular-season title after defeating Louisiana-Monroe, 61-57, in the final home game.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — March 11 was quite the day for Terrence Johnson.

Texas State University officially announced Johnson as the men's basketball head coach on Thursday, dropping the interim title he held during the 2020-21 season. Johnson and the university agreed to a four-year deal for him to be the Bobcats' head coach.

“Whenever there’s a cloud of uncertainty and you get past it, it feels pretty good ... you never stop praying about things, but you can stop worrying about them,” Johnson said about the deal at the press conference.

Johnson helped lead the Bobcats to a Sun Belt regular-season title after defeating Louisiana-Monroe, 61-57, in the final home game.

Johnson wasn't able to celebrate the Sun Belt regular-season title with his team in person due to COVID-19, so he FaceTimed the players after clinching the championship. He also drove to the stadium after the game and his players celebrated on his car.

The Bobcats ultimately lost to Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, but that didn't stop Johnson from making his mark in the league. Johnson's first season at the helm resulted in a 18-7 overall record and 12-3 conference record.

Johnson was also named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year on Thursday. Mason Harrell and Caleb Asberry also earned Sun Belt All-Conference honors.