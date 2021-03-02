Texas State Media Day: Bobcats baseball and softball teams prepare for 2021 seasons

The confident Bobcats expect to field well-rounded teams.

AUSTIN, Texas — When the Texas State baseball team opens its season, 345 days will have passed since the last time the Bobcats played another team – an 11-4 win over Prairie View A&M University.

"Our guys have played each other for a long time in scrimmages," head baseball coach Steven Trout said. "We're just excited for someone else to walk into the ballpark to compete against."

The Bobcats' softball team is in a similar position. The team will snap a 339-day gap between games on Feb. 13 when it opens its season against Texas Tech.

"You never know – when your season's canceled like that – if you're going to get the opportunity to do it again," first baseman Hailey Mackay said. "I just feel really grateful to be here, and I'm excited to get back out there with the girls."

When the players return to game action, both teams believe they have everything needed to find early success.

"I'm as confident in this group as anyone can be in their team," Trout said. "We're ready to go play whoever because I know, from a talent standpoint, we're just as talented as anyone."

"I think we have all the elements. We have pitching, we have speed, we have power," head softball coach Ricci Woodard said. "If we figure out how to put it all together, we're going to be really good."

The softball team opens the season against Texas Tech on Feb. 13. The baseball team opens the year against BYU on Feb. 19.