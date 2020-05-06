Former Texas State basketball player Jaylen Shead details alleged racist incidents while playing for Danny Kaspar

In a post on social media on Thursday evening, Shead said Kaspar was the reason he transferred before his senior season.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Jaylen Shead, who started 34 games for Texas State in 2019, has detailed the alleged racism he experienced while playing for Danny Kaspar.

Shead played for Texas State Men’s Basketball for the 2018-2019 season and transferred to WSU Men’s Basketball for his final year.

“I could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammates,” he wrote in an emotional statement. “I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed he ‘cared about us.’”

Shead alleged the actions occurred on a daily basis.

“We became numb as it was normal,” he said. “His words were not only insensitive to the black community, but others as well. I chose to leave because I knew I’d eventually say something and I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to play anywhere or get a coaching job as I want to one day.”

But Shead said he felt he was doing a disservice to those who came after him.

“I watched as many people ignored or [tuned] out his ways, but no more,” he wrote.

Shead continued by outlining things he said he experienced while playing for Kaspar for two years.

Those things included making comments such as “he’s running like the cops are behind him,” according to Shead. Shead also said Kaspar prohibited black players from wearing things such as durags or earrings and placed limits on how players were allowed to wear their hair so as not to “look like ‘gangsters.’”

After Shead’s statement on Thursday night, another former Texas State Men’s Basketball player, Alex Peacock, doubled down on the allegations, saying, “I stand with my boy jaylen and everything he says 100%.” Peacock played for Texas State in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Before becoming head coach of Texas State in 2013, Kaspar was head coach of the men’s basketball team at Stephen F. Austin State University.

KVUE has reached out to the university for a response.