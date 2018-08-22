SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University’s football program will honor their past during homecoming week in October.

In 2003, the university changed its name from Southwest Texas State University to Texas State University. The Bobcat mascot remained the same. It was an era in which SWT captured back-to-back NCAA Division II national championships in 1981 and in 1982.

To honor their Southwest Texas State days, head football coach Everett Withers’ Bobcats will wear throw-back uniforms against New Mexico State University. That game will take place Oct. 27 at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.

During that game, the Texas State Strutters will perform a special halftime performance. The 2018 Texas State Homecoming royalty will be honored and the distinguished alumni and rising stars will be recognized, the university said.

