Texas State football player Khambrail Winters killed in San Marcos shooting

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State football player Khambrail Winters was killed in a shooting in San Marcos.

The City of San Marcos said the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at around 9:13 p.m. at The Lodge Apartments. That complex is located at 1975 Aquarena Springs Drive.

Officers were called there after receiving reports that gunshots were heard and people were seen running from the area. When they arrived, officers found Winters with a gunshot wound on his chest.

"During the interviews, it was discovered that Winters and two other individuals, Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho, planned to buy drugs," the city said. "The drug deal was set up at the apartment complex where Blackman met two individuals to purchase a couple ounces of marijuana."

Blackman and Ifeanacho were arrested and charged with capital murder, the city said. They are both being held in the Hays County Jail.

The San Marcos Police Department is working to identify the other people involved in the shooting and any other witnesses. Police are asking for any surveillance video of the area around the shooting "or in the parking lot of Building 4," the city said.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Templeton at 512-753-2317 or btempleton@sanmarcostx.gov.

According to the Texas State football website, Winters was named an honorable mention at the All-Sun Belt conference in 2019. He played 11 games and started nine contests. He also recorded 52 total tackles with 30 solo stops, broke up four passes and opened his collegiate career with a career-high of eight tackles at Texas A&M.

The football player was originally from Houston, where he played at Alief Taylor High School.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.