Everett Withers has been dismissed as head coach of the Texas State football program, school officials announced Sunday.
His release comes after three seasons in which he compiled a 7-28 overall record and 2-21 record against conference opponents. This season alone, Texas State is 3-8 with one final game to play.
“I met with Coach Withers this morning to inform him of the university’s decision,” Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “We are thankful for his contributions to our program. His teams performed well academically and were heavily involved in the San Marcos community. But we didn’t have the same type of success on the field. We were close several times this season, but we just didn’t win the games.”
Chris Woods will serve as interim coach for the Bobcats' final game against Arkansas State this Saturday.