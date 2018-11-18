Everett Withers has been dismissed as head coach of the Texas State football program, school officials announced Sunday.

His release comes after three seasons in which he compiled a 7-28 overall record and 2-21 record against conference opponents. This season alone, Texas State is 3-8 with one final game to play.

Everett Withers out at Texas State after 3 seasons, per Texas State officials. #TexasState pic.twitter.com/g2yWdYn6Hr — Stacy Slayden (@StacyS_KVUE) November 18, 2018

“I met with Coach Withers this morning to inform him of the university’s decision,” Athletic Director Larry Teis said. “We are thankful for his contributions to our program. His teams performed well academically and were heavily involved in the San Marcos community. But we didn’t have the same type of success on the field. We were close several times this season, but we just didn’t win the games.”

BREAKING: #TXST head coach Everett Withers has been fired a source confirms. First reported by @FootballScoop . — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) November 18, 2018

Chris Woods will serve as interim coach for the Bobcats' final game against Arkansas State this Saturday.

© 2018 KVUE-TV