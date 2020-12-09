Texas State falls to UTSA Roadrunners 51-48 in 2OT after Bobcats missed extra point, field goal

Texas State is scheduled to play Louisiana-Monroe next, on Saturday, Sept. 19.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a recap of Texas State's first game of the 2020 season against SMU.

After hanging tough against SMU in week one, the Texas State Bobcats followed up with a 51-48 double overtime loss against the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bobcats entered the matchup with the Roadrunners 0-1 after suffering a week one loss to the SMU Mustangs, 31-24. For UTSA, it was the team's first game of the season. Prior to Saturday's game, Texas State was 0-3 against UTSA in school history. In 2018, the Bobcats fell in a 25-21 thriller in San Antonio.

Game day began with some unfortunate news for the Bobcats: starting quarterback Brady McBride would not play against UTSA. KVUE's partners with the Austin American-Statesman reported Tyler Vitt would replace McBride under center after McBride was ruled out due to either contact tracing or testing positive for COVID-19. Vitt, still labeled the backup, was ruled out in week one against SMU for the same reason.

Along with missing out on McBride, the Bobcats' defense could not find an answer for the Roadrunners' run game. UTSA out-rushed Texas State in the first half 235 yards to five yards. Sincere McCormick led the way for the Roadrunners, rushing for 197 yards and one touchdown. Quarterback Frank Harris also contributed largely to UTSA's run game, scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

UTSA held the lead over Texas State at halftime, 24-7.

The Bobcats showed a sign of life to open up the second half, stopping the Roadrunner offense and responding with one of Vitt's four passing touchdowns of the day, a 31-yarder to Jah'Marae Sheread to narrow the UTSA lead 24-14. Harris responded right away with one of his three touchdown runs, scampering in from 13 yards out to give UTSA a 31-14 lead in the third.

Texas State fought back in the late third and early fourth quarter, narrowing the deficit to 28-31 with nearly eight minutes left in the game.

Despite throwing an interception, which was returned for a touchdown by UTSA to give the Roadrunners a 41-28 lead, Texas State managed to score back-to-back touchdowns in the final two minutes of the game, including a 91-yard punt return by Jeremiah Haydel. On the extra point attempt to go for the one-point lead, the Bobcats kicker missed it and the game went into overtime.

Both teams scored in the first overtime, and Texas State's kicker missed another chip shot, which opened the door for UTSA to kick the game-winner.

UTSA finished off the Bobcats in double overtime to give Jeff Traylor his first win in his coaching career as the Roadrunners' head coach. UTSA improved to a 4-0 record all-time versus Texas State.

Texas State fell to 0-2 on the season.

Texas State is scheduled to play Louisiana-Monroe next on Saturday, Sept. 19. The Warhawks will host the Bobcats with a 0-1 record.