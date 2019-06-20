SAN MARCOS, Texas — It's the end of an era for Texas State University baseball – Coach Ty Harrington has announced he will be stepping down.

Texas State Athletics shared the news in a Facebook Live on Thursday.

Some of Coach Harrington's stats include:

All-time-winningest coach in program history with 646 wins

16 out of 20 winning seasons

Three Conference Coach of the Year awards

Four conference championships

Three NCAA Regional appearances

Three Conference Player of the Years

53 of his players have been drafted

The Texas State Bobcats also tweeted their thanks, calling Coach Harrington "one of the greatest baseball coaches Texas State will ever see."

Over the past two decades, Coach Harrington has led countless players through the baseball program. He was diagnosed with rectal cancer in August 2014. Despite the setback and a temporary leave of absence, he returned to coach the Bobcats up until now.

Athletic Director Larry Teis said not to worry, Coach Harrington is healthy.

"He's going to be very hard to replace, I can promise you that," said Teis.

