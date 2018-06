The Texas Stars hockey team’s season ended on the last game possible in the American Hockey League.

The Stars’ bid to capture the team’s second Calder Cup title in five seasons ended in game seven of the Calder Cup Finals, 6-1.

This was the eleventh Game seven in Calder Cup history and the fourth in Texas Stars history.

The Toronto Marlies Win Game 7 to top the #txstars and win the 2018 Calder Cup.



— x - Texas Stars (@TexasStars) June 15, 2018

