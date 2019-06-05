AUSTIN, Texas — One Texas Longhorn got a special surprise at this year's Senior Day softball game.

Ki'Audra "Kay Kay" Hayter's brother, Army Sergeant La'Kedran Hayter, is currently stationed in Okinawa, Japan. But, on Sunday, he made a special trip to Austin to surprise his sister.

As she stood on the field with her family with a bouquet of flowers in hand, outfielder/infielder Kay Kay thought a video message played on the big screen was all she'd hear from her brother.

"I just wanted to tell you congratulations, I'm proud of you," he says from the video board. "I really wish I could be there tonight, there's no place I'd rather be. Good luck on tonight's game, and I'll see you very soon."

When she turns around and sees his face in person, Kay Kay falls to her knees in tears.

Sunday marks the first time the pair of siblings has seen each other in three years.

As espnW puts it, "we're not crying, you're crying!"

