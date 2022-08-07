Texas Sen. John Cornyn creates resolution calling for Brittney Griner's release

The WNBA star has been detained in Russia since February.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Sen. John Cornyn worked with Sen. Ron Wyden (D - Oregon) to create a resolution calling for Russia to release WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner for what the senators called "her wrongful detention."

Russian law enforcement arrested Griner at a Moscow airport in February for possessing cannabis — more specifically, vape cartridges that had cannabis oil in them. A Russian court scheduled her for a July 1 criminal trial.

Griner could face a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The 31-year-old offered a guilty plea a couple of weeks ago, saying she did not mean to break any laws and had packed too hastily, resulting in the cartridges being present in her luggage.

In the resolution, Cornyn also asked the WNBA to push for Griner's release and offered support to other U.S. citizens, such as former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, currently imprisoned in Russia.

Ted Cruz, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and many others cosponsored the resolution.