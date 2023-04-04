Getting to know Texas Roller Derby: Passion, personality and pain

Local athletes combine aggression and acceptance, through roller derby.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A warehouse in Buda is home to one of the toughest collections of athletes in Central Texas – the teams that are a part of Texas Roller Derby.

"We're all just here to have fun," said Velocithrasher, a jammer for the team, P.D.F. "We love hitting each other on roller skates."

"Some people will compare it to professional wrestling," said Ieata Braaains, a blocker for P.D.F. "We have a lot of fighting and tricks that go on, on the track."

The athletes' names are just as creative as the tricks that they practice. After earning a spot on the team, each skater creates a skate name, which serves an important purpose.

"It gives you an opportunity under a different pseudonym that you wouldn't normally use to kind of show a different side of yourself," said Velocithrasher.

The general rules of the game place an emphasis on both speed and strength.

"We have one jammer from each team that starts behind the pack, and four blockers," said Ieata Braaains. "The two jammers break through the pack. They're fighting to get through, because every person they pass is a point."

In roller derby, earning points does not come easy. Injuries are very common.

"There's a lot of broken bones, a lot of sprained ankles, a lot of concussions" said Ieata Braaains.

Despite the high likelihood of physical injury, the skaters say there is mental healing that happens through the sport.

"Like a lot of people say," jokes Velocithraster, "it's cheaper than therapy."

"The stress from driving in traffic, the stress from work, like anything I have going on in my life," said Ieata Braaains, "I can drop it, come here and work it out."

In addition to stress relief, the athletes also get feelings of acceptance and inclusion at every practice.

"If something makes you different in the real world, it's going to make you a superstar in here," said Holy Rollers blocker Assault & Vinegar.

The Holy Rollers and P.D.F. have a bout on April 8 at the Palmer Events Center. VIP seats and those closest to the action are already sold out, but general admission tickets can be found at TXRD.com.

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram