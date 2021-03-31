Dell Diamond to host exhibition games featuring Texas, Houston, Kansas City Alternate Training Site squads

The April exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Express are set to host six exhibition games in April, with Alternate Training Site squads from the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals facing off against Rangers prospects at Dell Diamond.

The Alternate Training Site program provides a secondary location geographically close to each MLB club for up to 28 players not on the active roster to train and be ready to be called up if necessary.

The exhibition schedule begins at 6:05 p.m. on April 7 as the Houston Astros prospects visit Dell Diamond for a two-game set. The April 8 series finale is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Astros return to Dell Diamond for another two-game matchup from April 19-20. The April 19 contest begins at 6:05 p.m. before a 4:05 p.m. meeting on April 20.

The Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site squad will travel to Dell Diamond for a two-game series from April 26-28. Both contests against Kansas City are set for 6:05 p.m.

The Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site roster will also play six exhibition games on the road in April. They travel to the Houston Astros Alternate Training Site at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi for a two-game series from April 12-13. The squad then travels north to Globe Life Field in Arlington for a two-game clash with the Royals from April 23-24. Finally, the Rangers Alternate Training Site team will face the Astros Alternate Training Site squad from May 2-3.

Only Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will have access to the initial Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games. Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will receive an email with more information about how to claim seats. Others wishing to attend can become new Express Season Members by placing a deposit via RRExpress.com.

The Round Rock Express said they are working with the Texas Rangers and MLB on a plan to increase Dell Diamond’s seating capacity prior to the start of the Triple-A West season on May 6, potentially allowing the general public to attend Alternate Training Site exhibition games in late April.

The exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place. The number of innings played will be flexible and games could be declared a tie. Defensive managers also have the option to end an inning before or after three outs. Pitchers who are removed during a game can also re-enter at a later point during the same game.

The full Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule is below:

April 7, 6:05 p.m. vs Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

April 8, 4:05 p.m. vs Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

April 12, 6:05 p.m. at Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi)

April 13, 4:05 p.m. at Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi)

April 19, 6:05 p.m. vs Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

April 20, 4:05 p.m. vs Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

April 23, 3:30 p.m. at Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site (Globe Life Field, Arlington)

April 24, 1:00 p.m. at Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site (Globe Life Field, Arlington)

April 26, 6:05 p.m. vs Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

April 27, 6:05 p.m. vs Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site (Dell Diamond, Round Rock)

May 2, Time TBA at Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Location TBA)

May 3, Time TBA at Houston Astros Alternate Training Site (Location TBA)

More information can be found on the Round Rock Express website.