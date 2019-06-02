AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Ehlinger will have a familiar face on the sidelines with him in 2019 as his younger brother, Jake, will join the team after signing to be a preferred walk-on for Tom Herman’s Longhorns.

“I’m really excited,” said Jake. “I’m honored to be here.”

Sam, the star quarterback, is happy for what his brother has achieved.

“I’m so proud of the way he’s worked his whole life for this moment,” said Sam. “I’m glad he signed his life away to us. It’s going to be a lot of fun having him on the team."

It’s a fun time for the entire Ehlinger family. Their dad, Ross Ehlinger, died several years ago and was a graduate of UT. Their mom, Jena Ehlinger, said Ross was with them today.

“We think Dad is here,” said Jena. “We believe our angel is always with us and celebrates with us and helps us out a little bit when we need some help. I can assure you there is a huge Longhorn party in heaven right now.”

And the party will really get started when they wear burnt orange together in the fall.

“It’s awesome,” said Jake.

Ehlinger Family

