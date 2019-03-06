AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger has landed on the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine for the second time.

The first time Ehlinger made the cover of the magazine was in 2016, when he was still playing at Westlake High School.

The first time Ehlinger made the cover he shared it with his coach, but now Ehlinger sits on the cover himself, wearing his Longhorns uniform.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football REVEALED: The cover of the 2019 summer edition of Dave Campbell's Texas Football, featuring Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger! GET YOUR COPY: TexasFootball.com/Insider

The cover reads "Bring it on" and "Sam Ehlinger hears the hype and the Hate. He's Ready."

You can get your copy of the magazine by clicking here.

