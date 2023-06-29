Texas Baseball reportedly parting ways with pitching coach Woody Williams

Texas will enter the 2024 season with its third pitching coach in as many years.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Less than a year after Texas announced it had hired former MLB pitcher Woody Williams, a report from D1 Baseball says Coach Williams and the team will now part ways.

SCOOP: @TexasBaseball is parting ways with pitching coach Woody Williams after just one year with the program, @d1baseball has learned. The #Horns were ranked 10th nationally in terms of ERA at a 4.18 clip this season. #HookEm — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 29, 2023

In his one and only season in Austin, Williams helped the Longhorns pitching staff amass a 4.18 ERA, which was tenth in the nation and first in the Big 12. Two pitchers -- Lucas Gordon and Lebarron Johnson Jr.-- were top four in the conference in both ERA and strikeouts.

Williams, who earned a trip to the MLB All-Star Game in 2003, was brought in to replace Sean Allen, who worked with head coach David Pierce at both Sam Houston State and Tulane, before joining him at Texas.

While the Longhorns' top two pitchers (Gordon and Johnson Jr.) impressed this season, the bullpen never proved reliable, and the team's third pitcher, Tanner Witt, posted a dismal 10.97 ERA after returning from injury.

Jeff Jones on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram