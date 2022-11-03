No. 7 Texas outlasts No. 10 Iowa State in OT in Big 12 semis

The Longhorns will face No. 4 Baylor in the championship game Sunday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rori Harmon scored 12 of her 30 points in overtime and No. 7 Texas outlasted No. 10 Iowa State 82-73 on Saturday in the Big 12 women’s semifinals.

The Longhorns (25-6) will face No. 4 Baylor in the championship game Sunday. Baylor beat No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal.

Texas’ Lauren Ebo had an attempt in the lane with less than two seconds left that rolled off the rim and sent it to overtime. Texas used its size and strength inside to control the overtime, outscoring Iowa State 19-10 in the extra period.

Ebo added 14 points and Joanne Allen-Taylor and DeYona Gaston had 13 each.

Ashley Joens led Iowa State (26-6) with 33 points. Lexi Donarski added 11.

The Cyclones opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but the Longhorns responded with a 7-0 run. Allen-Taylor hit a 3-pointer from the corner, and Deyona Gaston stole back-to-back inbounds passes and converted both for layups to trim the deficit to two points.

The Longhorns kept pounding the ball inside to counter the outside shooting of Iowa State. Harmon’s 3-pointer with 2:58 left in the third cut the deficit to one, and Aliyah Matharu’s 3-pointer gave the Longhorns their first lead since early in the first quarter.

Texas took a 53-52 lead into the fourth.

Ebo and Gaston gave Texas a five-point lead into the fourth-quarter media timeout. Ashley Joens’ traditional 3-point play cut it to 63-61, but the Cyclones missed chances to tie it on five straight possessions before Beatriz Jordao hit a basket with 22 seconds left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns have the size and strength to go far in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Iowa State: The Cyclones might struggle when their long-range shooting isn’t available. They had no answer for the physical Longhorns.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube