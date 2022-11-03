Texas to face No. 13 K-State as Big 12 race heats up

The Wildcats are coming off a 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State while Texas had the week off after losing 41-34 to the Cowboys.

AUSTIN, Texas — Kansas State and Texas will be trying to keep pace in the race for a Big 12 title game spot when the No. 13 Wildcats play the Longhorns on Saturday.

The Wildcats are coming off a 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State while Texas had the week off after losing 41-34 to the Cowboys.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Kansas State is a game behind TCU in the Big 12 standings while Texas is part of a logjam including Oklahoma State and Baylor another game back. That means both are in the mix for the conference championship game. The Wildcats can move closer to locking up their spot with a win since they would have the tiebreaker over the Cowboys and Longhorns. Texas would be nearly eliminated with a loss.

KEY MATCHUP

Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn against the Texas run defense, which is No. 3 in the conference and allowing 121.6 yards per game. Vaughn carried 22 times for 158 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 18 yards and another score in the Wildcats' 48-0 rout of then-No. 9 Oklahoma State last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas: RB Bijan Robinson ran for 145 yards and a touchdown in the 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State before their open date. Robinson leads the league with 920 yards rushing, just 18 ahead of Vaughn, and has reached the end zone 11 times. That touchdown total trails Baylor's Richard Reese by one for the Big 12 lead.

Kansas State: Whoever starts at QB. Adrian Martinez was entrenched as the starter before hurting his knee and playing just four snaps against TCU. Will Howard got the start last week and torched the Cowboys for 296 yards passing and fourth touchdowns without an interception.

