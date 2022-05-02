3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over No. 20 Iowa State, 63-41

Head Coach Chris Beard said after the game that the team's performance in the second half was one of the best this season.

AUSTIN, Texas — Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones each scored 14 points and No. 23 Texas used a barrage of 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the second half to pull away from No. 20 Iowa State for a 63-41 victory.

Carr’s 3-pointer at the start of the second half was the first of six over nine minutes to help Texas stretch a two-point halftime lead into double digits.

Izaiah Brockington scored 12 for Iowa State but made just one basket in the second half.

"We played well today, I think today probably wouldn't have mattered who our opponent was. You know, we play like that in the second half we could we could play with anybody in the country," Beard said.

Jones said the group's teamwork and versatility makes them hard to beat when they're on the same page.

"Just like the versatility, the variety in which we can score, play defense. It's probably one of the best defensive teams I've been on in a while without having, you know, seven footers or elite shot blockers," Jones said. "So we all have to really buy into our role. And, you know, it's a puzzle piece that we put together. And when we're collective and playing hard, we're hard to beat."

The Longhorns' Big 12 February scheduling gauntlet continues Monday night when they host Kansas at the Erwin Center at 8 p.m.

Put it in the Win column 🤘#HookEm pic.twitter.com/dw9yNkrPoW — #23 Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 5, 2022