AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns have risen two spots to No. 11 in the AP Poll, following a convincing 24-10 win against then-ranked No. 18 Iowa State.

The win puts Texas one step closer to a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. That’s in part due to Oklahoma State upsetting West Virginia, 45-41 on Saturday.

If Texas beats Kansas this Friday, they’ll be in the conference title game against the winner of Oklahoma and West Virginia in the final week of the regular season.

Texas and Kansas kickoff at 11 a.m. on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.

© 2018 KVUE-TV