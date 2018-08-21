AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns football program is currently booking non-conference games deep into the next decade.

The Longhorns already have home-and-home series scheduled against LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Michigan, and Ohio State.

According to a report by 247sports.com, Texas is hoping to lock up non-conference dates against Southeastern Conference power, Georgia, Big Ten Conference's Penn State, and ACC front runner Clemson.

KVUE reached out to the University of Texas, Penn State University, and the University of Georgia for confirmation.

“We’re talking to a lot of people about our future schedules as there are many moving parts. We’re not going to comment on who we are and who we are not talking with about possible schedules,” said the Penn State University Athletics Department.

Officials with UT essentially echoed Penn State's statement.

"We don’t confirm or deny any future scheduling discussions and wouldn’t be able to verify those unless an agreement is reached," The University of Texas Athletics Department said.

According to the 247sports.com report, UT might be closer to a home-and-home deal with Penn State in 2030 and in 2031.

