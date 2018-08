AUSTIN, Texas — On Sept. 1, the Longhorns will kick off their football season against Maryland at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Texas will be led by five captains. All five are seniors who were each voted upon by their Longhorn teammates.

The UT captains are: tight end Andrew Beck, defensive linemen Breckyn Hager & Chris Nelson, offensive lineman Elijah Rodriguez, and linebacker, Anthony Wheeler.

