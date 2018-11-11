AUSTIN — The Texas Longhorns are back in the win column -- and back to ascending the rankings.

After Saturday’s road win against Texas Tech, 41-34, the Longhorns move up five spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 14, and up two spots in the AP Poll.

Texas has two remaining games in the regular season, starting with Iowa State at home this Saturday. The Cyclones moved up five spots in the AP Poll to No. 18 following their latest win against Baylor.

Tip-off between Texas and Iowa State is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

