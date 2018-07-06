Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte has hired two new athletics executives for his staff.

Shawn Eichorst will be the Longhorns’ Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Affairs, and Drew Martin was hired the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs.

The new hires were announced on the heels of reports that several members of the athletics staff were let go earlier in the week.

“We’ve spent the past several months evaluating and studying our department and developing a plan for our future,” said Del Conte. “We have a lot of talented people here, and Shawn and Drew are tremendous additions to our staff. They are the best at what they do and will play critical roles in helping us pull our staff together and function at a highly effective and efficient level. I know them well, they had a chance to meet our staff today, and I am thrilled they’re on board.”

Eichorst is a former AD at Nebraska, Miami and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to come work at The University of Texas, one of the most iconic universities and athletics brands in the country, and to work with one of the most dynamic leaders in our business in Chris Del Conte,” Eichorst said.

Martin worked with Del Donte at TCU.

“It’s really exciting to be able to work with Chris Del Conte again,” Martin said. “The vision he has for collegiate athletics and how he runs an athletics department is tremendous. My vision for the external operations portion of that aligns very well with his, so that truly makes it exciting to be joining the Texas staff.

