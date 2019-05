AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns were 5-10 in the month of April leading into Tuesday's game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Texas started off on the right foot when Zach Zubia doubled to right-center field to plate two runs, but the defense was messy. Then the offense stalled, and Corpus Christi took center stage.

The Islanders scored a pair of runs in four innings, and the Longhorns got tripped up again.

Texas fell 8-2, finishing the month 5-11. Texas is now 25-22 for the season.