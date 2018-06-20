The latest one-and-done talent produced from the University of Texas is Mo Bamba and his life will drastically change Thursday evening.

Bamba is an agile 7-foot-1-inch center and has a mind blowing wingspan, which measures 7-foot-10-inches.

The 20-year-old Harlem native is projected to be a top-five selection during Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

The draft will take place at the Barclays Center in New York City, which will make for a cool experience. The local product will begin his pro basketball journey where he was born and raised.

Bamba spoke to the media Wednesday on the eve of the NBA Draft.

"Working with Kevin Garnett, he's very intentional and he's very real," Bamba said of training with the NBA Champion. "[Garnett] will tell you the truth. He's very authentic. He's very serious and he's very detail oriented. To be able to be around these guys and see what they do day in and day out is pretty big."

Bamba said Garnett gave him advice on how to deal with his career and how to overcome tough situations.

When asked about his workout with the Dallas Mavericks, Bamba said it was "pretty good."

"It was a pretty good workout. I met a bunch of the staff and I think I left a pretty good impression," Bamba said.

© 2018 KVUE