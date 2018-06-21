The next chapter of Mo Bamba’s basketball career will begin in Orlando.

The Orlando Magic selected the former Texas Longhorn in the first round with the sixth pick of Thursday's NBA Draft.

During his freshman season playing for Shaka Smart, Bama averaged a double-double statistically and blocked 111 shots.

The Harlem-native averaged 12.9 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game.

The athletic and highly-intelligent big man will sit down and answer questions from KVUE's Shawn Clynch moments after being selected by Orlando in the NBA Draft at the Barlays Arena in New York City.



