On College World Series eve for the Longhorns and the other seven teams who advanced to Omaha, Friday's festivities were a chance to take in all the glories of advancing this far in the NCAA tournament.

The teams signed autographs for fans, took selfies, pictures, and then hit the field at T.D. Ameritrade Park for batting practice.

Our guy @kodyclem faces a lot of tough questions, but none tougher than this one from @thedukeellis1. pic.twitter.com/8U6qPxXOX3 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 15, 2018

Longhorns All-American 2nd baseman, Kody Clemens told KVUE, “I feel like a celebrity.”

The College World Series begins Saturday, but involves games in the opposite bracket Texas resides in.

Oregon State meets North Carolina in the opener and Washington will meet Mississippi State in the nightcap.

Texas and Arkansas will begin the day on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Longhorns’ Big 12 rival, Texas Tech will meet Florida in the late game on Sunday at 6 p.m.

36th time... but guarantee it never gets old.



🤘 #CWS pic.twitter.com/gDVHoALrN3 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 15, 2018

Burnt orange Friday at its best 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/BcZ1BC8OUV — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) June 15, 2018

© 2018 KVUE