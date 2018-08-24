AUSTIN — If you ask Texas fans, the media who cover the Longhorns football program and college football experts which Longhorns are vital to the University of Texas defense, Kris Boyd is mentioned often.

The senior from Gilmer, Texas has been an emotional and physical defensive back since he stepped onto the UT campus. Boyd has experienced his highs and lows. The cousin of former UT defensive back Curtis Brown has played in 37 career games at UT and has started in 20 of those games.

Boyd has been enamored with Defensive Back University or DBU, the long-standing tradition of UT defensive backs greats, since he was a young defensive back in high school.

When asked which UT defensive back he looked up to the most, Boyd quickly said, "Quandre Diggs."

"I was on a visit -- I was like oh man. That's Quandre Diggs", said Boyd.

Diggs, who is currently entering his fourth season in the National Football League as a Detroit Lions defensive back, made an impression on Boyd.

In fact, Boyd was somewhat star struck on that visit when he initially saw Diggs

"He was like right here. We were talking and I was like," said Boyd with his mouth wide open.

Boyd said that he and "Hollywood," former UT defensive back Holton Hill, agreed when they committed to UT that they would bring back the DBU tradition.

